 Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend: Who Might Win The Trophy?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend: Who Might Win The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend: Who Might Win The Trophy?

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is set for Sunday, December 22, 2025, with the Top 5 finalists, Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Sanjana Galrani, battling it out for the coveted title.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 | Star Maa

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is just around the corner, with the winner set to be announced this Sunday. The Top 5 finalists: Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Sanjana Galrani, are all vying for the coveted title. Let’s take a look at the latest online voting trends ahead of the Grand Finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend

If the online voting trends are to be believes, female contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy has the chance to win the season. If the same happens, Thanuja will be the first female to win the Bigg Boss Telugu title. A user tweeted online, "FIRST LADY WINNER 🏆 LOADING IN TELUGU BIGGBOSS (sic)." Another wrote, "WINNER 🏆 #Thanuja REMEMBER THE NAME THANUJA PUTTASWAMY 🐯 NEVER GIVE UP. RUNNER RULING THE POLLS (sic)."

Thanuja has been taking to social media to thank her fans for continuously supporting her with their votes. Her team also shared a series of videos on X, showcasing and appreciating her fans’ unwavering support.

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy?

Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known as Thanuja Gowda, is a well‑known South Indian television and film actress who has gained widespread recognition for her work in Telugu and Kannada entertainment. Born on March 5, 1992, in Bangalore, she began her acting journey with the Kannada film 6‑5=2 before becoming a household name with her breakthrough role as Parvati in the long‑running Zee Telugu serial Mudda Mandaram, which aired over 1,500 episodes. Thanuja has also appeared in other TV serials including Siva Manasula Sakthi and Agnipariksha, and has won multiple awards for her performances. In 2025, she entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a contestant, bringing her loyal fanbase and emotional moments on screen to the reality show stage.

