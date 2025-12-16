Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue From Film—VIDEO

Sunny Deol | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Jaat, is all set to star next in Border 2, the sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, as they portray soldiers fighting to protect the nation.

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed At Border 2 Event

At the teaser launch event of Border 2 on Tuesday, Sunny made an appearance in the city, marking his first public outing after the death of his father, Dharmendra. During the event, Sunny was asked to deliver his powerful dialogue from the teaser. The ace actor thundered, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" to which the audience responded, "Lahore tak," leaving everyone deeply moved.

Soon after, the actor turned emotional. With his eyes filled with tears, Sunny tried to hold back his emotions, quietly wiped away the tears, and then flashed a warm, sweet smile at the audience.

Check out the video:

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. The female leads include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and newcomer Medha Rana, opposite Sunny, Diljit, Varun, and Ahan, respectively.