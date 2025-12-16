 Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue From Film—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue From Film—VIDEO

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue From Film—VIDEO

Sunny Deol is set to star in Border 2, the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster. At the teaser launch on Tuesday, marking his first public outing after his father Dharmendra's death, Sunny delivered his iconic dialogue, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" leaving the audience deeply moved. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Jaat, is all set to star next in Border 2, the sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, as they portray soldiers fighting to protect the nation.

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed At Border 2 Event

At the teaser launch event of Border 2 on Tuesday, Sunny made an appearance in the city, marking his first public outing after the death of his father, Dharmendra. During the event, Sunny was asked to deliver his powerful dialogue from the teaser. The ace actor thundered, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" to which the audience responded, "Lahore tak," leaving everyone deeply moved.

Soon after, the actor turned emotional. With his eyes filled with tears, Sunny tried to hold back his emotions, quietly wiped away the tears, and then flashed a warm, sweet smile at the audience.

FPJ Shorts
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Kitne Paise Chahiye Tereko?': Sunny Deol LASHES Out At Paparazzo Secretly Recording During...
article-image

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Read Also
Who Is Medha Rana? Know About Actress Set To Star Opposite Varun Dhawan In Border 2
article-image

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. The female leads include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and newcomer Medha Rana, opposite Sunny, Diljit, Varun, and Ahan, respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Border 2: Will Sandese Aate Hai Be A Part Of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's Film? Producer Bhushan...

Border 2: Will Sandese Aate Hai Be A Part Of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's Film? Producer Bhushan...

Border 2 Teaser X (Twitter) Review: Sunny Deol's Roaring Voice Gives Goosebumps, But Netizens Are...

Border 2 Teaser X (Twitter) Review: Sunny Deol's Roaring Voice Gives Goosebumps, But Netizens Are...

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue...

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Event In Mumbai, Leaves Audience Moved With Powerful Dialogue...

Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's Roar Sets The Stage For A Patriotic Epic, Promises Scale & Sacrifice

Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's Roar Sets The Stage For A Patriotic Epic, Promises Scale & Sacrifice

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend: Who Might Win The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Voting Trend: Who Might Win The Trophy?