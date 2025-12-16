Border 2 Teaser X (Twitter) Review: Sunny Deol's Roaring Voice Gives Goosebumps, But Netizens Are Not Happy With VFX

Border 2 Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 has been released. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed numerous Punjabi movies and also directed the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. The teaser reveals that the film is based on true events, and all four main leads are introduced in it.

Well, Sunny surely steals the show with his roaring voice and the nostalgia factor in the teaser has grabbed everyone's attention, but netizens are not happy with the VFX in it.

A netizen tweeted, "#Border2teaser has very mid VFX , Dialogues are good. We all know what the story’s gonna be but the VFX might give you the similar vibes as Ramsetu. Seems like Sunny Deol and Diljit will carry the movie on their shoulders. #border2 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Watched the #Border2teaser & what are those visual effects & CGI. Looking so artificial, expected much better. Hope trailer will be something good. Only Sunny Deol is looking decent (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Tech analysis: ❌ Goosebumps: ✅ #Border2 is going to work purely on the Nostalgia Factor. You can critique the VFX all you want, but the masses just want to see Sunny Paaji back in the uniform. Emotion > Technology. Always." Check out the tweets below...

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It will be hitting the big screens during the Republic Day weekend, and it is expected that the film will take the box office by storm.

Border 2 Actresses

While Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan will be seen as male leads, the female leads in Border 2 are Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Teaser Launch

At the teaser launch of the film, Sunny got emotional while mouthing his dialogue, "Awaz kaha tak jaani chahiye..." Check out the video below...

Border 2 will be Sunny's first release after the demise of his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.