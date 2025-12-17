 'Aditya Dhar, I Have No Words...': Preity Zinta Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Is 'Love Letter To Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot'
Preity Zinta praised Dhurandhar, calling it 'one of the best films' and lauding the 'flawless performances' of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. She added that the 'three-and-a-half hours went by in a blink.' Director Aditya Dhar thanked her, saying her words humbled him and honored unsung heroes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Actress Preity Zinta praised Dhurandhar, calling it one of the best films she has watched in a long time and a 'masterpiece,' while lauding the flawless performances of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt, adding that the three-hour-long film went by in a blink.

Preity Zinta Praises Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, Preity took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Today was a fun day. After a long time, I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. Loved the soulful and heart-thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms."

'I Am Already Ready To See It Again'

Preity stated that she is ready to watch Dhurandhar for the second time and gave a shout-out to the makers of the film. "So hard and yet, with so much heart. This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink, and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words! When I do, I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece. Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks! Go check it out. A big shout out to the cast and crew for bringing this masterpiece alive," added the actress

Check it out:

Aditya Dhar Reacts

"Hi, Preity ma'am, your words truly humbled me. When a film made with conviction and heart finds its way to someone who feels cinema the way you do, it means everything. Dhurandhar belongs to the countless unknown men and women you so beautifully acknowledged — thank you for seeing them, and for seeing us. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has continued its dream run at the box office and has officially entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club within less than two weeks of its release.

