Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals What Led To Attack—VIDEO

Mumbai: Television actor Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident of a society in Goregaon following a parking dispute on Sunday evening, December 14. The altercation quickly escalated as the resident began verbally abusing Anuj. In a video recorded by Anuj, the man was seen grabbing a stick and hitting Sachdeva while also issuing life-threatening threats.

Anuj Sachdeva Reveals What Led To The Attack

Days later on Wednesday, Anuj broke silence on the disturbing incident in a video on his Instagram revealing the real reason behind the attack on him.

He was heard saying in Hindi, "Mujhe sir mein chot lagi hai aur taang mein bhi injury hui hai. Lekin main yeh share karna chahta hoon ki jo actual reason hai- Main apne dog ko walk par le jaane ke liye bahar nikla tha. Society mein ek gaadi galat tarike se park ki gayi thi, jiske baare mein maine owners' group mein inform kiya aur ek photograph bhi kheench li, yeh kehne ke liye ki 'Yeh gaadi ko sahi jagah park karein.'"

Check out the video:

'Danda Se Seedha Mere Sir Pe Maara'

Anuj further shared that the man, identified as Pradeep Singh, began hurling life-threatening abuses and threats at him, after which his dog Simba barked at the man. He added, "Mera dog ne us par bhonka, kyunki main usse ghumane nikla tha aur woh ek owner ki protection ke liye hamesha saamne rehta hai.Then he wanted to vent it out on my dog, and ran to pick up a stick..."

The actor stated that during the incident, he asked his female friend and his pet dog to move aside, given the seriousness of the situation. He added that the unexpected confrontation escalated when Pradeep picked up a stick and repeatedly struck him on the head.

'Culprit Still Not Arrested, I Feel Unsafe'

Anuj stated that people who own dogs, or even those who feed them, often face unwarranted attacks. He explained that they don't retaliate out of fear that their anger might otherwise be taken out on their pets, and that their dogs could be harmed.

Furthermore, Anuj said, "Aap jab akele hote hai, tab retaliate kar sakte hai. Maine FIR likhwayi hai, aur mujhe Mumbai Police pe poora barosa hai aur judicial pe barosa hai ki woh humara saat degi. Abhi tak arrest nahi hua hai, jo ki hona chaiye. Lekin, I am still hoping ki eventually the culprit should get punished. I still feel very unsafe because of him around in the society."

He also urged the audience for support, stating that he deserves justice, and added that if a well-known personality like him could face such attacks, one can only imagine what might happen to a 'common' man.

In his caption, Anuj wrote, "Thank you to my people, my well-wishers, the media, and everyone who shared my video and stood by me in this difficult time. Your support, kindness, and strength mean more to me than I can put into words. The most exhausting part is knowing that the culprit is still not arrested, but I have complete faith in the Mumbai Police and in our judiciary. I truly believe that the truth will prevail, and that justice will triumph over evil."