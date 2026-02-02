'That Wasn't On My 2026 Bingo Card': Netizens SHOCKED As Kim Kardashian, 45, Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Star Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton |

Reality star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair, who have known each other since 2014, reportedly spent a romantic weekend together in the UK, enjoying an intimate dinner and a couple's massage.

According to The Sun, the 45-year-old flew from Los Angeles to the UK in her £100 million (Rs 1,090 crore) private jet to meet the 41-year-old F1 champion. She arrived with a mountain of luggage for her brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards ensuring the couple's privacy.

'It All Appeared To Be Romantic'

Further, insiders revealed that Kim and Lewis were given exclusive access to the luxurious spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before enjoying a meal in a private room. A source told The Sun, "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background.

The source added that two of the three bodyguards stood outside their room, ensuring that no one could disturb the couple during their private getaway.

Reports state that Kim arrived on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, and about an hour later, Lewis landed at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London's Battersea Heliport.

Netizens React

Soon after reports of Kim and Lewis surfaced on social media, netizens were left shocked, as the two come from very different worlds. Some even expressed disappointment over the rumours. A user commented, "Nooooooo!! Not Lewis! Not Sir Lewis! He’s such a good guy."

Another commented, "That wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card, or like... ever." A third user wrote, "This is massively disappointing news. I’m a huge Lewis fan but will jump ship so fast if this is true. I know he’s a f*(ck boy but can’t he have some standards. He has shitty taste in women."

"This will for sure help F1 ratings great PR move for everyone involved," read another comment. While some users commented that the pair look good together, others drew comparisons between Lewis and Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J, whose infamous sex tape had been leaked years ago.

Kim was earlier dating Pete Davidson; however, they parted ways in 2022.

Kim was married to Kanye West in 2014, filed for divorce in 2021, and finalised it in 2022. The couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.