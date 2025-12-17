The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She First Met Nick Jonas On Twitter, Kapil Sharma Jokes 'Hum Pe Case Ho Gaye'—VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Priyanka Chopra is set to become the first guest on the fourth season of Kapil Sharma's popular Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiering on December 20 at 8 pm, reportedly to promote her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra First Guest On The Great Indian Kapil Show

The promo shows Priyanka making a grand entry as she teases Kapil about his weight loss transformation. A proud Kapil responds in English, saying, "Actually, I was acting with four heroines," referring to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, leaving Priyanka amused.

"Angrezi mein bohot pat-pat-pat baat kar raha hai," she quips. Kapil then tells her she can speak to him in English, but as Priyanka switches to a more sophisticated vocabulary, a visibly nervous Kapil jokes, "Yeh wali English aayi nahi ab tak India."

Check it out:

Later, the promo also shows Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek in their Baahubali avatars, leaving Priyanka in splits. "I had forgotten how much they make you laugh on this show," she was heard saying.

Further in the promo, Kapil asks Priyanka how she met her husband, singer Nick Jonas, joking, "Kabootar se message aaya tha uska?” To this, PeeCee replies, "Kabootar nahi, lekin Twitter ki jo chidiya hai usse…”. Kapil then quips, "Twitter par hum bhi hai, hum pe case ho gaye, sajan pardes ho gaye…"

The promo also shows PeeCee participating in fun segments with Sunil Grover, who cracks a cheeky line, "Kitne bhi laptop aa jaayein Priyanka ji, par jo baat PC mein hai, woh kisi mein nahi."

Priyanka Chopra Work Front

The actress is set to star next in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

She was last seen in the action film Heads of State, which released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.