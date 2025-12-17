'Hurtful & Dehumanising': Payal Gaming BREAKS Silence After Viral MMS Controversy, Takes Legal Steps Against Misuse Of Her Name

Photo Via Instagram

Payal Gaming, one of India's most popular gaming influencers, recently found herself at the centre of an online controversy after her name was falsely linked to a viral MMS video circulating on social media. The clip reportedly shows a woman getting intimate with a man, leading several users to speculate, without any proof or confirmation, that Payal was the woman featured.

Payal Gaming Issues Statement After 19-Minute MMS Controversy

Amid the controversy, on Wednesday, December 17, Payal issued a long statement clarifying that the individual in the video is not her and confirmed that legal action is being taken against the misuse of her identity.

She wrote, "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity."

'This Is Deeply Harmful And Dehumanising'

She added, "I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice-not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanizing."

Payal Gamin Takes Legal Steps Against Misuse Of Her Name

The 25-year-old urged media members to refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about the material in any form, adding that appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of her name and likeness and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law.

Expressing gratitude, Payal added that she is deeply grateful to those who have reached out with support, empathy, and understanding during this difficult time, stating that their kindness and trust have given her strength when she needed it most.