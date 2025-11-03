 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours, Naagin 7 Actress' Reaction Goes Viral
Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared on Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, where she was announced as the female lead of Naagin 7. During the show, Salman Khan teased her by asking, "Woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nahi hai?" referring to Ankit Gupta. Priyanka simply laughed and looked down, subtly hinting at their breakup.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, aired of Sunday, November 2, where she was announced as the female lead of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 7. Her first look from the show was also unveiled during the episode.

Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta

Priyanka, who was earlier a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 along with her rumoured boyfriend Ankit Gupta, shared a moment with Salman Khan, during which the superstar questioned her about Ankit, amid breakup rumours.

While exiting, Salman playfully asked Priyanka, "Woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nahi hai?," referring to Ankit. However, the actress chose not to respond and simply laughed while keeping her head down, indirectly hinting at her breakup with Ankit.

'If Only Work Got Same Attention...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shares Cryptic Note Amid Breakup...
About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankita Gupta

Priyanka and Ankit’s chemistry on Bigg Boss 16 had sparked dating rumours; however, both repeatedly clarified that they were just good friends. Speculations about trouble in Priyanka and Ankit's relationship began after the two unfollowed each other on social media, sparking breakup rumours among their fans.

Ankit Gupta Exits Tere Ho Jaayein Hum With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

After rumours about the duo started circulating online, Ankit and Priyanka, who were supposed to star together in the show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, faced further speculation when Ankit announced his exit from the project. He cited needing 'time for himself,' which only fuelled rumours about their split. The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Dramaa.

Ankit told Bollywood Bubble, "I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don't think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge."

Days after her reported split, Priyanka was spotted getting cosy with DJ Hershey, whose real name is Hersh Garhwal, a music producer and veterinary professional. A video showed the two at a popular nightclub in Ibiza, enjoying music and sharing intimate moments.

However, there has been no confirmation about whether they are dating.

