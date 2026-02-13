'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation

Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man new video |

Vada Pav Girl and her (legal) husband, Yugam Gera, have been in the headlines for some time now. Chandrika Dixit has alleged that her husband has been cheating on her for the past two months. However, a new video has surfaced featuring Chandrika's mystery man, with whom she has been sharing posts recently. In the video, he is seen threatening Yugam with action and claims that Yugam has allegedly been cheating on Chandrika for the last five months.

Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Gera Saying 'Ham Apne Pe Aa Gaye Na...'

Vada Pav Girl's mystery man has uploaded a new video on his social media account, calling out Yugam's recent video in which he asked the media to approach him for answers. In the clip, he says, "Bardasht tu kar raha hai? Bardasht wo kar rahi hai jisko tu 5 mahine se cheat kar raha hai (sic)." He further claimed that he should not have interfered in the matter, but now says he has the right to speak, possibly because he and Chandrika are allegedly dating.

The mystery man then asks Yugam whether he plans to call the media. He says Yugam should call the media, but questions whether he has any answers to give. Further threatening Yugam with strict action, the mystery man says, "Agar ham apni par aa gaye na, to jo hanth me hai wo bhi hanth se chala jayega." He then asks Yugam to take any further steps carefully and after much thought, as he and Chandrika claim to have proof against him.

So far, Yugam has not reacted to the mystery man's claims. In previous clips, he denied the cheating allegations and accused his wife of having a new man in her life. Yugam has also claimed that he played a significant role in Chandrika’s success and alleged that she is now abandoning him. However, he has made it clear that he will not give up the shop, stating that it belongs to him.