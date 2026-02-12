'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid Cheating Allegations

Vada Pav Girl husband new video | Instagram

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, and her husband Yugam Gera have been in the headlines for the past few days over infidelity allegations. Fans and followers remain divided on whether to believe the alleged online feud between the two. Amid the ongoing speculation, Yugam has shared a new video urging the media to meet him, stating that he is ready to answer all questions.

Yugam made a new video online while standing outside his shop. He says in the video, "Bardasht karne ki bhi ek had hoti hai aur paani yaha pe sir se bhot upar ja chuka hai (sic)." He further addressed everyone watching the video, including members of the media, urging them to meet him, and claimed that he would answer all questions.

On the other hand, Vada Pav Girl has been sharing several cryptic posts online. She recently wrote on her Instagram story, "Usne darwaza band kiya, wo bhul gaya ki kundi dono taraf hai (sic)." In another story, Chandrika claimed that she has walked the path from making the bread to earning one, and therefore, no one should teach her what is right and what is wrong.

In a recent video, Vada Pav Girl is seen celebrating Valentine Week's Promise Day with her mystery man. The video shows him assuring Chandrika that no one can come between them. When Chandrika asks if he isn't afraid of anyone, the mystery man replies that loving her has given him the strength to face anything.

Vada Pav Girl has accused her legal husband, Yugam Gera, of cheating on her with two women. In one of her posts, she even shared chats claiming that he was with not just one, but two women in a car. However, Yugam has not accepted the cheating allegations. He did admit to making a mistake but denied its severity. Following the accusations on social media, Vada Pav Girl was seen posting videos and photos with a mystery man, sparking speculation about a possible secret marriage. Yet, many believe the couple may be doing this for attention.