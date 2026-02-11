 Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video

Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video

Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl debunked the marriage rumours with the mystery man. Calling out people and their speculation, Chandrika wrote, "Uff ye ganga jal se dhule log."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Vada Pav Girl new video |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has been making headlines recently. She first accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of allegedly having affairs with two women. Soon after, she started posting pictures and videos with another man, sparking rumors of a possible romantic relationship, though nothing has been confirmed. Her latest post grabbed attention as she and the mystery man were seen in wedding attire, hinting at a possible wedding. However, Vada Pav Girl has now dismissed the marriage rumors with a new post.

Vada Pav Girl uploaded a new video in which she and her mystery man are seen dressed in wedding attire. As they come close to each other in the video, Chandrika asks, "Kaisi lag rahi hun mai?" He replies, "Bhot achi" and then asks how he is looking in return. To this, Chandrika replies, "Tumse jyada sundar ye pagdi aur sherwani lag rahi hai." The twist comes when their wedding-like photoshoot is revealed to be an advertisement for a store.

Calling out those who thought Chandrika had remarried without officially divorcing Yugam, she took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Uff ye ganga jal se dhule log."

Vada Pav Girl

Vada Pav Girl |

Read Also
'Bina Divorce Ke Shaadi...': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Fuels Wedding Rumours With Mystery...
article-image

Fans on the internet are divided with some thinking Vada Pav Girl and her husband's spat is real while some believing they are doing this for attention. Ever since Chandrika has been uploading pictures and videos with the mystery man, her husband Yugam has been posting motivational clips. In the recent clips, he said, "Agar koi ladki tumse apna hanth chura ke jana chah rahi ho na to jane dena chahiye kyunki wo bhot pehle hi tumse door ja chuki hoti hai (If a girl wants to take her hand away from you and walk away, you should let her go, because she has already drifted away from you a long time ago)"

FPJ Shorts
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Jung Eun-Woo Death: 'Bride Of The Sun' Actor's Last Post Leaves Fans Saying, 'It Was a Signal But No One Knew'
Jung Eun-Woo Death: 'Bride Of The Sun' Actor's Last Post Leaves Fans Saying, 'It Was a Signal But No One Knew'

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the cheating allegations against Chandrika's husband, Yugam, are true.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jung Eun-Woo Death: 'Bride Of The Sun' Actor's Last Post Leaves Fans Saying, 'It Was a Signal But No...
Jung Eun-Woo Death: 'Bride Of The Sun' Actor's Last Post Leaves Fans Saying, 'It Was a Signal But No...
Welcome To Waikiki 2 Actor Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39, Funeral To Be Held On February 13 In South...
Welcome To Waikiki 2 Actor Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39, Funeral To Be Held On February 13 In South...
Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Completes Medical Degree; Her Doctor's Oath Video Goes Viral - Watch
Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Completes Medical Degree; Her Doctor's Oath Video Goes Viral - Watch
Rajpal Yadav Could Be Out Of Jail On February 12; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan Offer...
Rajpal Yadav Could Be Out Of Jail On February 12; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan Offer...
Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video
Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video