Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Debunks Marriage Rumours With Mystery Man- Watch Video

Vada Pav Girl new video |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has been making headlines recently. She first accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of allegedly having affairs with two women. Soon after, she started posting pictures and videos with another man, sparking rumors of a possible romantic relationship, though nothing has been confirmed. Her latest post grabbed attention as she and the mystery man were seen in wedding attire, hinting at a possible wedding. However, Vada Pav Girl has now dismissed the marriage rumors with a new post.

Vada Pav Girl uploaded a new video in which she and her mystery man are seen dressed in wedding attire. As they come close to each other in the video, Chandrika asks, "Kaisi lag rahi hun mai?" He replies, "Bhot achi" and then asks how he is looking in return. To this, Chandrika replies, "Tumse jyada sundar ye pagdi aur sherwani lag rahi hai." The twist comes when their wedding-like photoshoot is revealed to be an advertisement for a store.

Calling out those who thought Chandrika had remarried without officially divorcing Yugam, she took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Uff ye ganga jal se dhule log."

Vada Pav Girl |

Fans on the internet are divided with some thinking Vada Pav Girl and her husband's spat is real while some believing they are doing this for attention. Ever since Chandrika has been uploading pictures and videos with the mystery man, her husband Yugam has been posting motivational clips. In the recent clips, he said, "Agar koi ladki tumse apna hanth chura ke jana chah rahi ho na to jane dena chahiye kyunki wo bhot pehle hi tumse door ja chuki hoti hai (If a girl wants to take her hand away from you and walk away, you should let her go, because she has already drifted away from you a long time ago)"

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the cheating allegations against Chandrika's husband, Yugam, are true.