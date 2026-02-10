 'Bina Divorce Ke Shaadi...': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Fuels Wedding Rumours With Mystery Man In New Post
Chandrika Dixit, the Vada Pav Girl, left fans buzzing after sharing pictures in a bridal red outfit alongside a mystery man in a sherwani, captioned "Finally." While some congratulated her, others questioned if it was just for attention.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Has Chandrika Dixit, aka the Vada Pav Girl, secretly tied the knot? The social media sensation recently dropped a series of pictures in which she is seen dressed as a bride alongside her mystery man who is dressed as a groom, leaving fans puzzled and buzzing with speculation. But are the two actually married, or is there more to the story?

In the recently uploaded pictures, the Vada Pav Girl is seen dressed in a traditional red bridal outfit, typically worn on a wedding day. Meanwhile, Chandrika’s mystery partner, whose identity has not yet been revealed, appears in a sherwani paired with a pagdi adorned with a green emerald. She captioned the post, "Finally (with two red hearts)," further fueling speculation about a possible wedding.

Fans soon started flooding the comment section, speculating whether the two are really married. A user joked in the comment section, "Bina divorce and law ke shaadi krni ho to consult the street vendor pls (sic)." Another wrote, "Everything is scripted. Congratulations, we need a wedding vlog. Shadi mubarak." While many congratulated Chandrika, others continued to speculate whether the post was merely a bid for attention.

Meanwhile, Chandrika's legal husband (as per our knowledge so far), Yugam Gera, uploaded a clip on his handle saying, "Jo mere naseeb me hai wo mere se koi nahi cheen sakta, jo mere naseeb me nahi hai wo mera chah ke bhi nahi ho sakta." This made viewers wonder whether Yugam was referring to Chandrika and her allegedly finding a new man.





