'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3

Actor Hrithik Roshan has finally responded to Ranveer Singh’s claims that Farhan Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment, had allegedly considered bringing Hrithik on board, but only re-approached Ranveer after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum amid their ongoing feud.

Hrithik Roshan On Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Replacement Claims

Clarifying the reports, Hrithik told Variety India, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

At present, Ranveer and Farhan are locked in a high-profile feud over Don 3. Reports suggest that Ranveer exited the project due to creative differences, leading Excel Entertainment to claim losses of Rs 40 crore. The production house has reportedly blamed him for the financial setback, while Ranveer maintains his decision was purely professional.

Ranveer Singh Calls Excel Entertainment 'Unprofessional'

Later, a report from Bollywood Hungama stated that during a second meeting under the Producers Guild of India, Ranveer allegedly blamed Excel Entertainment for 'unprofessionalism' and for not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He reportedly added that Farhan did not have a bound script ready and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.

The report also noted that, with tensions escalating, the Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate and prevent further fallout.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.