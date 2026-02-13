 'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3

'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3

Actor Hrithik Roshan has finally addressed Ranveer Singh’s claims that Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, had considered him for Don 3 but re-approached Ranveer after Dhurandhar's success. Clarifying the reports, Hrithik said, "I was never approached for Don 3 at any time. I urge the media to avoid spreading unverified rumours."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Hrithik Roshan, Don 3 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan has finally responded to Ranveer Singh’s claims that Farhan Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment, had allegedly considered bringing Hrithik on board, but only re-approached Ranveer after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum amid their ongoing feud.

Hrithik Roshan On Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Replacement Claims

Clarifying the reports, Hrithik told Variety India, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

Read Also
Don 3 Dispute: Ranveer Singh To Pay ₹40 Crore To Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment As...
article-image

At present, Ranveer and Farhan are locked in a high-profile feud over Don 3. Reports suggest that Ranveer exited the project due to creative differences, leading Excel Entertainment to claim losses of Rs 40 crore. The production house has reportedly blamed him for the financial setback, while Ranveer maintains his decision was purely professional.

FPJ Shorts
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'

Ranveer Singh Calls Excel Entertainment 'Unprofessional'

Later, a report from Bollywood Hungama stated that during a second meeting under the Producers Guild of India, Ranveer allegedly blamed Excel Entertainment for 'unprofessionalism' and for not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He reportedly added that Farhan did not have a bound script ready and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.

The report also noted that, with tensions escalating, the Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate and prevent further fallout.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Read Also
'Inki Aisi Taisi Karna Chalu Kar Denge...': Bishnoi Gang Threatens To Attack Ranveer Singh & Rohit...
article-image

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating...
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A...
'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take...
'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take...
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram...
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram...