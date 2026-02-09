 Don 3 Dispute: Ranveer Singh To Pay ₹40 Crore To Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment As Compensation For Financial Losses After Quitting?
Actor Ranveer Singh, fresh from Dhurandhar, was set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, but reportedly quit over creative differences. The exit triggered a financial dispute with Excel Entertainment, which claims Rs 40 crore losses. Ranveer denies liability. The Producers Guild of India has stepped in to mediate, though neither party has officially confirmed the standoff yet.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh, fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, and gearing up for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, was set to star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film Don 3, announced in 2023. However, the project faced delays, sparking speculations that it might have been shelved. Later, reports claimed that Ranveer quit Don 3, allegedly due to creative differences.

Fallout Due To Don 3 Esalates Into Financial Dispute

While the film was initially expected to go on floors in 2026, new reports suggest that Ranveer may have to pay a compensation to the production house Excel Entertainment for financial losses incurred. The actor and the production house are currently locked in a major dispute, with the fallout escalating into a financial standoff reportedly worth Rs 40 crore.

article-image

According to a report in Variety India, Ranveer's exit from Don 3 caused significant financial losses, including sunk development costs and delays related to scheduling, planning, and other associated commitments. The report further added that the production house had to release several departments, asking the heads of departments (HODs) to start seeking outside work.

Excel Entertainment Believes Ranveer Singh Should Compensate

Further, the report stated that Excel Entertainment believes Ranveer should compensate them for the damages incurred; the actor, however, is reportedly pushing back strongly, maintaining that he is not liable to pay any amount.

"Ranveer claims he left the project because he wasn’t happy with the script. He kept asking for changes to be made and didn’t like what the final draft read. Excel, on the other hand, claims that they went ahead with pre-production only after Singh gave his go ahead," added the report.

Producers Guild Of India (PGI) Stepped In To Mediate

In fact, just last Friday, Ranveer and Excel Entertainment held a two-hour-long meeting, which concluded with no real outcome. Both sides reportedly went back and forth over accountability and financial responsibility.

Reportedly, with the dispute intensifying, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) has stepped in to mediate, attempting to find common ground and prevent the matter from escalating further.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.

