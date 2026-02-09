Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Abhijit Bichukale Enter As A Wild Card After Rakhi Sawant?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 wild card entry |

Rakhi Sawant's entry into Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has sparked excitement among viewers. Typically, the show introduces two or more wildcard contestants, and following Rakhi's arrival, speculation is rife about who else might be entering the house next.

As Rakhi's Naagin entry was announced by Colors Marathi, fans started urging the channel to bring Abhijit Bichukale too. A user urged, "We want Abhijit Bichukle." Another urged the channel, "Yes. Abhijeet Bichukale should be now."

Abhijit Bichukale is a well-known Indian politician, poet, and reality TV personality from Satara, Maharashtra, often referred to as "Kavi Manache Nete." He gained widespread attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, where his outspoken nature and colourful personality made him one of the most talked-about contestant of the show. During that season, he was even arrested by police from the show's set in connection with a court case, adding to his controversial public image. He later appeared as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15, further expanding his visibility beyond Marathi TV.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Rakhi Sawant's Entry Expected To Escalate Drama

As soon as Rakhi entered the house, she began taking jabs at the contestants. When captain Sagar Karande asked her what duties she would perform in the house, Rakhi replied that she would only do two things- eating and sleeping. Hearing this, Anushri Mane remarked that Rakhi could help her with cooking. Rakhi immediately clapped back, saying, "Don't teach me." While interacting with the other contestants, Rakhi also threatened to eliminate everyone, stating that while she may appear as "Sati Savitri" today, she would turn into "Gandhari" tomorrow.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Omkar Raut Eliminated

In Week 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, nine contestants were nominated, including Raqesh Bapat, Omkar Raut, Sachin Kumavat, Prabhu Shelke, Deepali Sayed, Anushri Mane, Roshan Bhajankar, and Ayush Sanjeev. In the latest Bhaucha Dhakka episode, all the contestants were handed briefcases that revealed their fate. In the first round, Ayush Sanjeev was placed in the danger zone. Later, in the second round, Omkar received an empty box, leading to his elimination.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 new episodes releases everyday at 8 pm on Colors Marathi and later can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar.