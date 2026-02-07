Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction Episode

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 | Colors Marathi

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 began with 17 contestants entering the house. Within the first few episodes, Radha Patil and Sonali Raut became the first participants to be eliminated. Divya Shinde was later removed from the show after she allegedly threatened one of her co-contestants. As the show enters Week 4, nine contestants have landed in the danger zone. So, who is receiving the highest number of votes so far, and who appears to be trailing? Let’s take a look at the voting trends and find out who is expected to be eliminated next.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Voting Trend

The nominated contestants in week 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are:

Raqesh Bapat

Sachin Kumavat

Shelke

Deepali Sayyad

Omkar Raut

Anushri Mane

Prabhu Shelke

Roshan Bhajankar

Ayush Sanjeev

Raqesh is popular face of the industry therefore is not expected to get eliminated so early in the show. Moreover, as per the online voting trend, Roshan Bhajankar and Sachin Kumavat are getting the highest votes. Anushree Mane nd Deepali Sayyad are in pretty stable position, therefore is not expected to get eliminated, as per the voting trends. However, the ones who are in bottom 2 positions are- Aayush Sanjeev and Omkar Raut. Let us further wait for the official announcement and the elimination episode to air to know who might get eliminated this week.

Will Ayush Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

According to a Reddit thread, “Today’s eviction from the house is Ayush.” The user further claimed that the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Wikipedia page lists Ayush as eliminated on Day 28. Another commenter added, “Yes, I also think Ayush will go because of his injury.” However, this information has not been officially confirmed, and viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see what unfolds next.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 premiered on January 11, 2026, and new episodes releases every day at 8 pm on Colors Marathi, with simultaneous streaming on Jio Hotstar.