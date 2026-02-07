 'Not Cheating In Relationship Is Basic Thing': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Claps Back At Trolls Over Intimate Dance Videos
Akanksha faced backlash for dancing with co-stars and a past video with Awez Darbar, sparking relationship rumors with Gaurav Khanna. She clapped back, defending herself and emphasizing that loyalty is the bare minimum in a relationship.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Akanksha Chamola reply to trolls |

Ever since Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss Season 19, his wife Akanksha Chamola has been in the spotlight. Recently, she faced backlash for dancing at a promotional event with her co-stars Kunwar Amal and Ali Hasan. She had also been heavily trolled earlier for making a dance video with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. Clapping back at the critics, Akanksha re-shared an influencer's clip, who said, "Log apne sare kaam dhandhe chor ke Akanksha pe focussed hain (sic)."

Akanksha re-shared the post by Jayati Unscripted who said, "Aisa kyu lag raha hai ki Gaurav ne ek show kya jeet liya, apni wife Akanksha ke liye unhone kitna bada problem create kr diya." She further explained how people trolled her for making a dance video with Awez, speculating that Gaurav and Akanksha have broken up. She also mentioned people now trolling her for dancing with her co-stars at the promotional event of her upcoming show Dil Dhokha Aur Desire.

The influencer further claimed that when Gaurav was doing Anupamaa, he also had intimate scenes with her co-stars but no one ever questioned him before. Asking the fans to understand Akanksha's side of the story, influencer urged, "Yeh bhi to actor hi hain na, understand that."

Akanksha re-shared the post saying, "This is feminine energy at its peak." She also talked about how being loyal is a bare minimum thing in a relationship. She said in her interview during the promotion of her upcoming show, "Being married and not cheating is the basic guys." She added, "Not cheating in a relationship is such a basic thing." She called that this is the least thing one can do for their partner.

Akanksha will be seen in her upcoming show Dil Dhokha Aur Desire that will be available to stream exclusively on ShemarooMe from 12th February 2026.

