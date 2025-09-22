 Tamil Actor Arjun Das To Play Antagonist Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3 After Vikrant Massey's Exit?
Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, has faced multiple delays. Kiara Advani, initially the female lead, opted out, with Kriti Sanon replacing her. Vikrant Massey was considered as the antagonist but backed out due to lack of depth. Now, Tamil actor Arjun Das, known for Master and Kaithi, is in talks to play the antagonist, marking his Bollywood debut. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, has faced multiple delays. While Kiara Advani was initially signed on as the female lead, recent reports suggest she has opted out, with Kriti Sanon stepping in to replace her. Earlier rumours had suggested that Vikrant Massey would play the antagonist; however, he reportedly backed out due to the lack of depth in the role.

While official confirmation is still awaited, Pinkvilla reports that Tamil actor Arjun Das is now set to play the antagonist in Don 3. Known for his performances in hits like Master, Good Bad Ugly, and Kaithi, Arjun is reportedly in talks with director Farhan Akhtar. If confirmed, this role will mark his debut in Bollywood.

"Arjun has shown his interest too, as the character has multiple arcs and a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill antagonist," said the report.

Don 3 To Go On Floors In January

Further, the source added, "Ranveer will be undergoing workshops to get the mannerisms of Don right. He will be bringing in his own elements to the character, and is excited to embark on an action-packed journey with Farhan Akhtar from the month of January."

The makers are reportedly working to create high-octane action in Don 3. Buzz suggests that stunt teams of international repute are on board, aiming to craft action sequences with the same tension and thrill as seen in the Bond films.

Ranveer Singh Backlash

Ranveer faced a lot of backlash after the official announcement of Don 3, with several comparing him to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were previously associated with the cult franchise.

