 Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source
Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Actor Dharmendra | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering steadily after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week. Reportedly, the 89-year-old star's condition is much better now. He is responding well to treatment and improving with each passing day.

On Wednesday (November 19), a report in NDTV stated that Dharmendra is "fine and doing better than earlier." The report has brought relief to fans worried about his health.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital a few days before October 31 after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. His condition had been serious, and he was placed on ventilator for a brief period. Doctors later stabilised him, and he was discharged a week ago with instructions to continue treatment at home.

A senior doctor who was treating the actor confirmed that his medical care would now take place under home supervision. Dharmendra’s family also issued a statement at the time of his discharge. They also requested the media to avoid unnecessary speculation and allow him privacy during his recovery.

A few days back, it was reported that with his condition stabilising, Dharmendra's family is reportedly planning to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source from the family said, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month - Dharamji’s and Esha's"

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the Deol family.

On November 11, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

Hema Malini also lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It is all set to hit the big screens on December 25.

