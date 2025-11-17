 'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife Poonam Sinha, visited Hema Malini's house recently to meet her and enquire about Dharmendra's health and the family's well-being. Sinha took to X (Twitter) to inform everyone about it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
X: Shatrughan Sinha

He tweeted, "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema (sic)."

"Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too (sic)," the veteran actor further wrote.

Veteran Actor Dharmendra To Celebrate 90th Birthday? Hema Malini & Family Make Plans As His Health...
Dharmendra's Family Planning To Celebrate His 90th Birthday

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital last week and is undergoing treatment at his house in Mumbai's Juhu area. The veteran actor will be celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025, and according to a report, his planning is blanning to celebrate his birthday.

A source from the family told , "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha's."

Sunny Deol's Team Statement On Dharmendra's Health

After the veteran actor was discharged, Sunny's team shared a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

'Woh Dekh Ch****e Ki Tarah Video...': Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi For...
Meanwhile, after Sunny lost his cool at the paparazzi for standing outside his house, the paps have decided to no longer stand outside the veteran actor's house.

