 'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who tied the knot in 2021, have recently been in the news because of reports of their alleged divorce. Amid the speculation, Aishwarya took to social media to address the online bullying she has been facing. She spoke about the false perceptions being created about her and urged people to stop making assumptions.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Aishwarya Sharma | Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have reportedly filed for divorce. However, the reason for the divorce is not yet known and fans have been wondering what exactly went wrong between the two. Addressing the bullying rumours and her mental health, Aishwarya took to her Instagram story to share a long note aimed at those who have been twisting the facts.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to address all the bullying she has been facing. She wrote on social media, "People are making their own assumptions about my life... what I've done and who I am...without knowing a single fact (sic)." Addressing people saying, "karma is a bi**h", Aishwarya affirmed her fans that she has never "bullied, disrespected, or harmed anyone."

bigg boss 19

bigg boss 19 | Instagram

Read Also
Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything...
article-image

She further wrote, "Ever since I got engaged, I'm the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face, but nobody talks about that." She then cleared that, "I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life (sic)."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
article-image

She ended her post, saying that she will continue to take her stand whenever needed. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress wrote, "I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity." Addressing about the mental health, the actress said that one should not talk about someone until they know them personally.

FPJ Shorts
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream

Aishwarya and Neil tied the knot in 2021. After 4 years of marriage, the couple reportedly filed for divorce, as per News18.

Till now, neither Neil and Aishwarya have shared any statement regarding the divorce rumours. Their last post together was on Holi 2025. Dipped in the colors and wearing floral clothes, they shared a mirror selfie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid...

'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid...

'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's...

'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Amritesh Mittal, Who Might Be Entering The BB19 House In...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Amritesh Mittal, Who Might Be Entering The BB19 House In...

Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch...

Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch...

Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My...

Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My...