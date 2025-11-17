'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma | Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have reportedly filed for divorce. However, the reason for the divorce is not yet known and fans have been wondering what exactly went wrong between the two. Addressing the bullying rumours and her mental health, Aishwarya took to her Instagram story to share a long note aimed at those who have been twisting the facts.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to address all the bullying she has been facing. She wrote on social media, "People are making their own assumptions about my life... what I've done and who I am...without knowing a single fact (sic)." Addressing people saying, "karma is a bi**h", Aishwarya affirmed her fans that she has never "bullied, disrespected, or harmed anyone."

She further wrote, "Ever since I got engaged, I'm the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face, but nobody talks about that." She then cleared that, "I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life (sic)."

She ended her post, saying that she will continue to take her stand whenever needed. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress wrote, "I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity." Addressing about the mental health, the actress said that one should not talk about someone until they know them personally.

Aishwarya and Neil tied the knot in 2021. After 4 years of marriage, the couple reportedly filed for divorce, as per News18.

Till now, neither Neil and Aishwarya have shared any statement regarding the divorce rumours. Their last post together was on Holi 2025. Dipped in the colors and wearing floral clothes, they shared a mirror selfie.