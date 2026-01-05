A. R. Rahman Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Mozart Of Madras'

By: Sunanda Singh | January 05, 2026
A.R. Rahman is a music composer who is known for his exceptional work. He turned 59 on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
A.R. Rahman was born as A.S. Dileep Kumar in Chennai. He adopted the name Allah Rakha Rahman after converting to Islam.
The global media, including Time magazine, famously called him the “Mozart of Madras” for his revolutionary impact on Indian music.
Rahman entered the film industry at just 23 years old with Roja (1992), which instantly made him a household name.
His debut film, Roja, won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, a rare achievement for a newcomer.
He has composed music for Hollywood, Bollywood, and international projects, collaborating with global artists and orchestras.
Spirituality always plays a key role in Rahman’s life and music, often reflecting themes of devotion, peace, and harmony.
