Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything Else You Need To Know

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma | Instagram (Neil Bhatt)

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: There has been speculation about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s divorce for quite some time, and it now appears to be confirmed. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have reportedly decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

According to a report by News18 Showsha, a source has confirmed Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s divorce. The duo has reportedly filed for divorce and has been living separately for quite some time now. The source told the portal, "They have now officially filed for divorce and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started but it is confirmed that they are now heading ways."

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Last Post

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's last post together was an Instagram story on March 14, 2025. On the occasion of Holi, the duo shared an “in the mirror” trend video. Aishwarya wished her fans, "Happy Holi." To this, one replied, "I can’t believe these people got separated, it’s so heartbreaking.. they were so much in love with each other and fun together."

Did Neil Bhatt Cheat On Aishwarya Sharma?

Amid the divorce rumors, there were talks about whether Neil cheated on Aishwarya. A video surfaced online where Neil was spotted with a mystery woman. Neil, in the video, was seen avoiding the media. As the video went viral, it was reported that the woman in the video was Neil's friend Kinjal Dhamecha.

Later, Aishwarya reacted to the divorce rumors. She wrote a statement on her social media, saying, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace." She added, "But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."