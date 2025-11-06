 Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press Conference: 'Is It Necessary?' - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press Conference: 'Is It Necessary?' - VIDEO

Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press Conference: 'Is It Necessary?' - VIDEO

During the press conference of his film Kaal Trighori, a reporter asked Arbaaz Khan about Salman Khan's reputation for helping others and the Khan family's supportive nature. Irritated by the reference, Arbaaz responded sharply and said, "Is it really necessary to bring up Salman Khan? This question could have been asked without mentioning his name"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan lost his cool at a reporter during the press conference of his upcoming film Kaal Trighori on Wednesday (November 6) in Mumbai. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Arbaaz is seen schooling a media person for bringing up his brother, superstar Salman Khan's name repeatedly instead of focusing on the film.

One of the videos shows Arbaaz visibly annoyed by the off-topic question.

During the event, a reporter asked Arbaaz about Salman's reputation for helping others and the Khan family's supportive nature. Irritated by the reference, Arbaaz responded sharply and said, "Is it really necessary to bring up Salman Khan? This question could have been asked without mentioning his name. You could have just asked about your support for Nitin ji, but instead, it's all about Salman."

Arbaaz then asked him to rephrase the question, but the reporter continued, “We already know the stories about Salman Khan…” Cutting him off, Arbaaz replied, “What stories do you know? If you already know them, why do you keep asking about them?”

FPJ Shorts
Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything Else You Need To Know
Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything Else You Need To Know
JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left And ABVP Locked In Close Battle After 5,000 Votes Counted; Left’s Aditi Mishra Leads Presidential Race
JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left And ABVP Locked In Close Battle After 5,000 Votes Counted; Left’s Aditi Mishra Leads Presidential Race
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 53.77 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM In First Phase, Begusarai Leads At 59.82 Pc
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 53.77 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM In First Phase, Begusarai Leads At 59.82 Pc
Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion
Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion

He advised the reporter to keep the questions relevant to Kaal Trighori. Arbaaz added, “When you go for Salman’s interview, you can ask him all those questions.” He went on to clarify that supporting others is not exclusive to his family, but a shared value in the film industry.

He said, “Everybody who is part of the film industry supports each other. It is not a unique quality in one actor or one family. Yeh sab bolne ki baatein hain ki yeh karta hai ya woh karta hai. There is not a single actor who has made a career over a long period of time and who is not supportive. It is not that this quality is only with the Khan family. Filmmaking is a collaborative process. It is not an individual process, and you need support from everyone.”

Read Also
'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch...
article-image

Directed by Nitin Vaidya, Kaal Trighori features Arbaaz alongside Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 14.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything...

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything...

Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press...

Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press...

'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch...

'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch...

'Fortunate To Work & Learn From Him': Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sanjeev Kumar On...

'Fortunate To Work & Learn From Him': Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sanjeev Kumar On...

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash Shares Screenshot Of Last Chat With Travel Influencer, Reveals They...

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash Shares Screenshot Of Last Chat With Travel Influencer, Reveals They...