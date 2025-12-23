Bharti Singh Gets Emotional As She Holds Her Newborn Baby For The First Time Two Days After Birth: Finally Mere Haath Mein Hai' - VIDEO

Comedian and actress Bharti Singh has welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Friday (December 19). The joyous news was shared by the couple on social media. Bharti also shares vlogs on her YouTube channel daily and opens up about the emotional moments following the birth of her baby.

In the vlog on Tuesday, Bharti revealed that she was able to hold her newborn in her arms for the first time only after two days. Overcome with emotion, she was seen breaking down in tears of joy as she recalled the moment. Bharti also explained that after the baby’s birth, the newborn was taken away for several medical tests.

When the hospital staff finally brought the baby to her, she couldn’t control her emotions. She requested the nurse to place the baby in her arms, and the moment left her visibly overwhelmed. Fondly referring to her newborn as "Kaju," Bharti showered the baby with love.

“Kitna pyaara hai. Finally Kaju mere haath mein aa chuka hai. Ekdum sundar aur healthy baby hai, Golle ki tarah. Bahut jaldi iski shakal hum aapko dikhayenge. Finally mera Kaju mere haath mein hai. Do din baad baccha mila hai yaar. Khush rahe, baccha healthy rahe,” she said in the video.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Bharti was rushed to the hospital after her water broke while she was shooting for the celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. However, Bharti later clarified that she was at her Mumbai home when her water bag burst around 6 pm. Following her doctor’s advice, she, along with Haarsh, their family members, and their son Laksh, fondly known as Golla, headed to Breach Candy Hospital for the delivery.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, on April 3, 2022.