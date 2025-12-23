Content Creator Sejal Kumar Marries Bharat Subramaniam In Dreamy Mussoorie Wedding After 6 Years Of Dating; See Photos

Content creator and YouTuber Sejal Kumar has tied the knot with Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate and serene wedding ceremony held in Mussoorie on December 22. The picturesque celebrations took place at the JW Marriott Walnut Grove, Mussoorie, and were attended by close family members and friends of the couple.

Sejal has now shared a series of dreamy wedding photographs on her official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s elegant and understated celebrations.

For the wedding ceremony, Sejal and Bharat opted for ensembles by Sabyasachi. While Sejal looked beautiful in a pink lehenga, Bharat complimented her well in an ivory sherwani.

The wedding festivities included traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies, set against the scenic backdrop of the hills.

Earlier this month, Sejal had shared pictures from her civil wedding ceremony, announcing the start of her wedding celebrations with the caption, “Shaadi szn begins!!” The couple was seen in subtle yet elegant outfits—Sejal wore a green silk saree, while Bharat opted for a blue kurta.

Sejal and Bharat's relationship

Sejal and Bharat’s love story goes back to their childhood. The two studied at the same school in New Delhi from pre-primary until Class 12. However, a one-year age gap and different social circles meant they rarely interacted during their school years.

According to Vogue, their first meaningful conversation took place years later at a family wedding, where they bonded over gol gappas. Bharat’s best friend is Sejal’s cousin, which brought them together on that occasion.

Life soon took them in different directions, with Sejal moving to Mumbai and Bharat relocating to the United States. In 2019, a Facebook birthday notification led Sejal to send him a message, rekindling their connection. Reportedly, the COVID-19 pandemic later brought them both back to Delhi, allowing the relationship to grow stronger and more steady.

Post-pandemic, Bharat proposed to Sejal before leaving to pursue his MBA. Earlier this year, the couple formalised their relationship with a roka ceremony, leading up to their wedding in Mussoorie.