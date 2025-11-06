 'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch Video
On Wednesday, the premiere of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq took place in Mumbai. At the red carpet, paparazzi were seen rooting for Yami, and they are already manifesting that she will win a National Award for the film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq is slated to release on November 7, 2025. However, multiple screenings of the film have taken place, and the movie has received positive reviews. Yami's performance in Haq has already become the talk of the town, and on Wednesday, at the premiere of the movie, the paparazzi manifested that the actress will win a National Award.

After posing for the pictures, when Yami was going inside the theatre, the paparazzi shouted, "Madam ji milenge agle saal, National Award pe." Yami with folded hands thanked them. One of the paparazzi told the actress, "Main bhi aunga National Award pe." So, she replied, "Done!"

article-image

Yami Gautam Awards

Yami has been in the film industry for more than 10 years. She has impressed one and all with her performances in movies like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri The Surgical Strike, A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2, and Article 370.

But, till now, she has not won a Best Actress award despite being nominated multiple times. In fact, a few weeks ago, when Alia Bhatt received Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Jigra, many netizens claimed that Yami deserved it for Article 370.

article-image

Haq Reviews

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

While talking about Yami's performance, the FPJ reviewer wrote, "If for Haq, Yami doesn't get awards, it will be quite shocking. The actress has given her career's best performance in the film. There's a monologue of Yami in the film, and it is so impactful that once it got over, there was a pin-drop silence in the theatre."

