Haq Review: Yami Gautam Gives Her Career's Best Performance In This Hard-Hitting, Emotional Film

Haq Review

Title: Haq

Director: Suparn Varma

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi

Where To Watch: In theatre

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Haq Review: Suparn Varma's Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has become the talk of the town for various reasons. The film has been embroiled in legal matters ahead of its release. The striking trailer of Haq had grabbed everyone's attention. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The film revolves around a Muslim married couple, Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam) and Abbas (Emraan Hashmi). They are happily living together, but one day, Abbas brings home his second wife, Saira (Vartika Singh), and Shazia finds it difficult to accept it. One day, after a fight with Abbas, Shazia leaves his house and starts staying with her parents. Abbas promises that he will send Rs. 400 as the maintenance for his kids. But after a few months, he stops sending money. Shazia decides to go to the court. She files a case against her husband for the maintenance of her kids. So, will Shazia win the case? Will she get her Haq? To know the answers to these questions, you need to watch the film.

Haq is based on the book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, written by journalist Jigna Vora. The makers, at the start of the film, have given a disclaimer that even though it is inspired by true events, cinematic liberties have been taken. The movie is inspired by Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum case, but the timeline has been changed.

While in real life Shah Bano fought for her haq when she was in her 60s, in the movie Shazia is shown as a middle-aged woman. However, the verdict year is not changed, and it is shown as 1985.

Haq is written by Reshu Nath and directed by Suparn Varma. The first half of the movie is about the emotions. It showcases the romance between Shazia and Abbas, the latter's second wedding, what the first wife has to go through when the husband gets married for the second time, and more.

In the second half, Haq becomes a hard-hitting movie. The courtroom scenes are very well written and directed. Dialogues written by Nath are top-notch. There are many clapworthy scenes and dialogues in the film.

Haq Review - Actors' Performances

A few days ago, Yami Gautam made it to the headlines for not receiving an award for her performance in the 2024 release Article 370. It became a topic of discussion. But, if for Haq, Yami doesn't get awards, it will be quite shocking. The actress has given her career's best performance in the film. There's a monologue of Yami in the film, and it is so impactful that once it got over, there was a pin-drop silence in the theatre.

Emraan Hashmi as Abbas impresses us a lot. He is so good that after a point, you will start hating him. In the climax, he also gets a monologue and the actor has nailed it.

Vartika Singh as Saira is a miscast. She looks very urban and has an accent that doesn't match the film's era. Sheeba Chaddha and Aseem Hattangady are impressive in their respective roles.

Haq Review - Music

The songs of Haq are composed by Vishal Mishra, and they suit the film's theme. The title track Haq Hai Mera will grab your attention the most.

Haq Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!