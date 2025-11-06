 'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note

'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note

Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, shared a post on her Instagram story after the travel influencer's death. In the photo, she was seen resting her head, with her eyes closed, gently on Anunay's shoulder as they sat next to each other on a flight. She wrote, 'I don't even know how to process this - it doesn't feel real'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Anunay Sood | Instagram (Shivani Parihar)

Anunay Sood Death: Famous travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Reports suggest that Anunay was in a relationship with model, actor, and creator Shivani Parihar. Following the news, Shivani shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing her grief over his passing.

Anunay Sood's Rumoured GF Shivani Parihar Writes Heartfelt Post

Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, uploaded a photo with the late travel influencer. In the picture, both are seen sitting next to each other on a flight, with Shivani resting her head, eyes closed, on Anunay's shoulder.

Shivani wrote in the post, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty." She further added, "You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this- it doesn't feel real."

FPJ Shorts
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
Mumbai This Weekend: From Sonu Nigam LIVE To Single's Fest, Here's The Best Of Events For You
Mumbai This Weekend: From Sonu Nigam LIVE To Single's Fest, Here's The Best Of Events For You
Read Also
Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?
article-image

In her post, Shivani shared how even the smallest things keep reminding her of Anunay. She wrote, "Every little thing reminds me of you- your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything." Shivani said in her post that she no longer knows how to move ahead in her life.

Confirming about the alleged relationship, Shivani said, "One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you." She concluded, "I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're nit here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip."

Anunay Sood

Anunay Sood | Instagram (Shivani Parihar)

Who Is Shivani Parihar?

Shivani Parihar defines herself as a model, actor, and creator. She is from Jaipur, living now in Dubai. She has a 261K followers on Instagram. Shivani is the co-founder of clothing brand 'Mhari.' She is often seen in brand endorsements on social media.

Shivani's last post with Anunay was in March 2025. Uplaoding a clip, she wrote on Instagram, "Disconnected, yet more connected.🏔️❤️."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhuri Dixit Canada Tour: Organisers Clarify Actress Has Always Been 'Professional & Punctual'

Madhuri Dixit Canada Tour: Organisers Clarify Actress Has Always Been 'Professional & Punctual'

'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note

'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note

Bhumi Pednekar & Aditya Thackeray Clicked Together At A Restaurant In Mumbai; Here's Why The Two Met...

Bhumi Pednekar & Aditya Thackeray Clicked Together At A Restaurant In Mumbai; Here's Why The Two Met...

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything...

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Heading For Divorce? Separation, Cheating Allegations & Everything...

Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press...

Arbaaz Khan Loses Cool At Reporter For Asking About Salman Khan Instead Of His Film During Press...