'Doesn't Feel Real': Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Pens An Emotional Note

Anunay Sood | Instagram (Shivani Parihar)

Anunay Sood Death: Famous travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Reports suggest that Anunay was in a relationship with model, actor, and creator Shivani Parihar. Following the news, Shivani shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing her grief over his passing.

Anunay Sood's Rumoured GF Shivani Parihar Writes Heartfelt Post

Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, uploaded a photo with the late travel influencer. In the picture, both are seen sitting next to each other on a flight, with Shivani resting her head, eyes closed, on Anunay's shoulder.

Shivani wrote in the post, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty." She further added, "You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this- it doesn't feel real."

In her post, Shivani shared how even the smallest things keep reminding her of Anunay. She wrote, "Every little thing reminds me of you- your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything." Shivani said in her post that she no longer knows how to move ahead in her life.

Confirming about the alleged relationship, Shivani said, "One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you." She concluded, "I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're nit here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip."

Who Is Shivani Parihar?

Shivani Parihar defines herself as a model, actor, and creator. She is from Jaipur, living now in Dubai. She has a 261K followers on Instagram. Shivani is the co-founder of clothing brand 'Mhari.' She is often seen in brand endorsements on social media.

Shivani's last post with Anunay was in March 2025. Uplaoding a clip, she wrote on Instagram, "Disconnected, yet more connected.🏔️❤️."