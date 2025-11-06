Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?

Anunay Sood | Instagram (Anunay Sood)

Anunay Sood Death: In shocking news, the death of well-known travel influencer Anunay Sood has been reported on Thursday (November 6). The 32-year-old content creator, travel influencer and photographer had last shared a post from Las Vegas. Earlier today, a post was made from Anunay Sood's official Instagram handle to share the news of his demise.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing," the caption read.

The news of Anunay Sood's passing left everyone shocked. A friend of Anunay, Shanice Shrestha, informed his fans in the comments section of the post that he died last night, i.e. on November 5, 2025. She wrote, "Rest in Peace Bhai❤️ its hard to believe since I found out last night.. you will be missed deeply🙏🙏🙏."

Anunay Sood & Rebel Kid Friendship

Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija have been good friends since a long time. They were seen traveling together to different countries. As Apoorva got famous, she was often spotted traveling with Anunay to Bali.

Apoorva used to upload reels and posts with Anunay. Last reel they posted was "That one couple who refuses to admit that they are a couple." Watch below:

Well, Anunay and Apoorva were never a couple. In 2023, Anunay and Apoorva were seen traveling together to Gujarat for Garba night, promoting the tourism.

Did Apoorva Mukhija AKA Rebel Kid React To Anunay Sood's Death?

So far, Apoorva has not reacted to the death news of her dear friend. We expect a reaction from his team soon.

In the official post, Anunay's family requested, "We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."