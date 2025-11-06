 Anunay Sood, 32-Year-Old Dubai-Based Travel Influencer & Photographer, Dies In Las Vegas
Anunay Sood, a 32-year-old Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, died on Thursday morning

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood died on Thursday morning | X

Dubai: Anunay Sood, a 32-year-old Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, died in Las Vegas. Sood's family announced the tragic news through an Instagram post on Thursday morning, November 6.

The cause of his death is not known yet. His family urged fans to respect privacy in difficult times.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property," a statement by Sood's family read.

"Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement added.

Sood's last social media post suggest that he attended a car show in Las Vegas. In one his pictures posted by the travel influencer, he could be seen with Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Fans' Reaction:

Sood's fan expressed shock over sudden demise of the travel influencer.

"Was really hoping this wasn’t true. Rest in Peace," an Instagram user commented .

"Rest in Peace Bhai. Its hard to believe since I found out last night.. you will be missed deeply,” one of his followers wrote.

Sood also had fan following in Pakistan. One of his follower from the neighbouring country commented, “It’s hard to believe, heartfelt condolences from Pakistan 🇵🇰. May Allah grant patience and strength to their family.”

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Sood was a renowned travel influencer and photographer with over 14 lakh followers on Instagram. He also had 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. From 2022 to 2024, Sood also featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list.

