 'I Did Not Kill Osman Hadi': Faisal Karim Masud, Key Accused In Murder Of Anti-India Student Leader, Releases Video Message, Says He Is In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'I Did Not Kill Osman Hadi': Faisal Karim Masud, Key Accused In Murder Of Anti-India Student Leader, Releases Video Message, Says He Is In Dubai

'I Did Not Kill Osman Hadi': Faisal Karim Masud, Key Accused In Murder Of Anti-India Student Leader, Releases Video Message, Says He Is In Dubai

Key suspect Faisal Karim Masud denied involvement in Bangladesh student leader Osman Hadi’s murder, claiming in a viral video that he is in Dubai, not India. He accused Jamaat elements of the killing. Dhaka Police had alleged that Masud and another accused fled to India after the attack. Hadi was shot in Dhaka on December 12 and later died in Singapore.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
'I Did Not Kill Hadi': Anti-India leader Osman Hadi's Murder Accused Releases Video Message, Says He Is In Dubai (Screengrab) | X

Dhaka: Key suspect in the murder of Bangladesh student leader Osman Hadi released a video message denying involvement in his killing. Faisal Karim Masud, in a video message, also claimed that he is currently in Dubai.

Masud's video soon went viral. Contradicting the claims of the Bangladesh police about his presence in India, Masud said, "I did not kill Hadi. My family and I are being implicated. I have come to Dubai to protect myself from the witch hunt."

He accused Jamaat of Hadi's murder. Masud said that the student leader was "a product of Jamaat" and he was killed by "Jamaati elements". He termed his ties with Hadi as purely professional.

Masud's Video Message:

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 89.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 89.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With Fireworks
Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With Fireworks
Indian Rupee: From Stability To Storm in 2025, How The Rupee Slipped Past 91 & Lost Its Asian Strength
Indian Rupee: From Stability To Storm in 2025, How The Rupee Slipped Past 91 & Lost Its Asian Strength
WATCH: Emotional Mother Surprises Son With Decorations, Warm Hug As He Returns Home From College After Four Months
WATCH: Emotional Mother Surprises Son With Decorations, Warm Hug As He Returns Home From College After Four Months

In the video, Masud said that he met Hadi as the owner of an IT firm and made political donations to him in exchange for government contracts. Apart from Masud, Alamgir Sheikh is another accused in the case.

Read Also
'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother...
article-image

Earlier this week, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed that the two key suspects in Hadi's murder escaped to India through the Meghalaya border after the attack. Briefing the media at the DMP Media Centre, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said that Masud and Sheikh crossed into India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh with assistance from local contacts. Islam further stated that after entering Indian territory, they were allegedly received by an individual named Purti and later transported by a taxi driver, identified as Sami, to Tura city in Meghalaya.

Hadi was a prominent political leader and a vocal critic of India and the Awami League. He rose to prominence during last year’s student-led July Uprising that eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. After the movement, Hadi launched a new political platform, Inqilab Mancha, and was preparing to contest the parliamentary elections scheduled for February.

The student leader was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Dhaka on December 12 and later succumbed to his injuries in Singapore. His killing sparked widespread unrest in the neighbouring country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Did Not Kill Osman Hadi': Faisal Karim Masud, Key Accused In Murder Of Anti-India Student Leader,...

'I Did Not Kill Osman Hadi': Faisal Karim Masud, Key Accused In Murder Of Anti-India Student Leader,...

Gemany's 'Ocean 11' Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault From Parking Garage, Rob $35 Million In...

Gemany's 'Ocean 11' Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault From Parking Garage, Rob $35 Million In...

Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime...

Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime...

China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia To Be Laid To Rest Today

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia To Be Laid To Rest Today