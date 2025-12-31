 China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

China has claimed it mediated between India and Pakistan after their brief military clash in May, following India’s Operation Sindoor against terror targets. India has rejected any third-party role, saying the standoff ended through direct military talks. Beijing’s claim has renewed focus on its close ties with Pakistan and its actions during the crisis.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor | File Pic

Beijing: After US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that Washington stopped a potential war between India and Pakistan, China has now claimed that it mediated tensions between the two countries following their military clashes earlier this year.

Speaking on Tuesday (local time) at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had played a mediating role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff, the Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X.

Statement Of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Wang said.

FPJ Shorts
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Flights & Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly, AQI In 'Severe' Level | VIDEOS
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Flights & Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly, AQI In 'Severe' Level | VIDEOS
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve
Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408
Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408
Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia
Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia
Read Also
'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall
article-image

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives.

India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India has consistently dismissed claims of any third-party mediation, maintaining that the four-day confrontation was resolved through direct military-to-military communication.

New Delhi has maintained that, inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from May 10.

Read Also
South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...
article-image

China's claim has renewed focus on its role during the crisis, especially given its close defence ties with Pakistan. China is Pakistan's largest arms supplier.

In November, a report published by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission accused China of orchestrating a disinformation campaign in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The advisory body to the US Congress said Beijing used fake social media accounts to circulate AI-generated images of fabricated aircraft debris, allegedly aimed at undermining sales of French Rafale fighter jets while promoting its own J-35 aircraft.

On the diplomatic front, Beijing had called for restraint on the first day of Operation Sindoor, even as it expressed regret over India's strikes.

"China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on May 7.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime...

Fierce Political Rivalry, Historic Achievements: Remembering Bangladesh's First Female Prime...

China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

China Asserts Mediation Role In India-Pakistan Conflict Post Operation Sindoor

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia To Be Laid To Rest Today

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia To Be Laid To Rest Today

'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...