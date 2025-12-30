 South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy Rain; Shoppers Rush To Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSouth Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy Rain; Shoppers Rush To Safety

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy Rain; Shoppers Rush To Safety

A portion of the ceiling at Northgate Mall in Randburg, Johannesburg, partially collapsed on Saturday amid heavy rainfall. Viral footage shows debris and water crashing onto the floor as shoppers ran for safety. No injuries were reported. The collapse is believed to have been caused by intense downpours. Authorities are expected to assess the mall’s structural safety.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Ceiling Collapses At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall Amid Heavy Rain | X/@volcaholic1

A video widely shared social media showed the moment a section of the ceiling at Northgate Mall in Randburg, Johannesburg, partially collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred inside the popular shopping centre, sent debris and water cascading onto the floor below. Shoppers were seen scattering as large panels gave way, creating a chaotic scene in the mall’s interior walkway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to eyewitness accounts and the viral video shared widely online.

The collapse was reportedly caused by intense downpours that hit the region, damaging the mall’s roofing structure in the affected area.

Northgate Mall, a key retail hub in northern Johannesburg, has not yet issued an official statement on the incident or potential repairs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Education, Healthcare And Power
BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Education, Healthcare And Power
Who Was Fernando Martin? Valencia Coach Dies With 3 Kids In Tragic Boat Accident In Indonesia | Video
Who Was Fernando Martin? Valencia Coach Dies With 3 Kids In Tragic Boat Accident In Indonesia | Video

Authorities are likely to investigate the structural integrity of the building, especially amid ongoing concerns about infrastructure maintenance during South Africa’s summer storm season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For...

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For...

Yemen’s Anti-Houthi Forces Declare State of Emergency Following Saudi Airstrikes on UAE-Backed...

Yemen’s Anti-Houthi Forces Declare State of Emergency Following Saudi Airstrikes on UAE-Backed...