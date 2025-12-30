South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy Rain; Shoppers Rush To Safety

Ceiling Collapses At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall Amid Heavy Rain | X/@volcaholic1

A video widely shared social media showed the moment a section of the ceiling at Northgate Mall in Randburg, Johannesburg, partially collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred inside the popular shopping centre, sent debris and water cascading onto the floor below. Shoppers were seen scattering as large panels gave way, creating a chaotic scene in the mall’s interior walkway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to eyewitness accounts and the viral video shared widely online.

The collapse was reportedly caused by intense downpours that hit the region, damaging the mall’s roofing structure in the affected area.

Northgate Mall, a key retail hub in northern Johannesburg, has not yet issued an official statement on the incident or potential repairs.

Authorities are likely to investigate the structural integrity of the building, especially amid ongoing concerns about infrastructure maintenance during South Africa’s summer storm season.