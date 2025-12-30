'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

A video from Sunrise Supermarket at Jinnah Icon Mall in Pakistan’s Karachi has gone viral on social media, showing a woman publicly accusing a man of harassment. In the clip, the woman confronts the man with the help of mall bouncers, alleging that he followed her and touched her inappropriately while walking past.

In the video, the woman is heard saying, “Main normal insan nahi hoon, zara search kar lena mujhe,” while asserting that she is not a child and is a mother of grown children. She claimed the man continued to follow her, making it difficult for her to shop freely at the mall.

The accused man, however, denied the allegations and told the bouncers that he was merely taking pictures on his phone. The woman further alleged that the incident occurred outside Sunrise Mall and accused the man of indecent behaviour.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users praised the woman for confronting the alleged harasser, others questioned her conduct and called for evidence.

An X user, Nassara Khan, wrote that the woman appeared rude and said it was difficult to believe the allegation without proof. Another user stressed that CCTV footage, rather than short video clips, should determine the truth.