 'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

A video from Karachi’s Sunrise Supermarket went viral after a woman accused a man of harassment, saying “Normal insan nahi hoon main” while confronting him with bouncers. The man denied the charge. The clip triggered mixed reactions, with users divided between supporting her and demanding CCTV evidence.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

A video from Sunrise Supermarket at Jinnah Icon Mall in Pakistan’s Karachi has gone viral on social media, showing a woman publicly accusing a man of harassment. In the clip, the woman confronts the man with the help of mall bouncers, alleging that he followed her and touched her inappropriately while walking past.

In the video, the woman is heard saying, “Main normal insan nahi hoon, zara search kar lena mujhe,” while asserting that she is not a child and is a mother of grown children. She claimed the man continued to follow her, making it difficult for her to shop freely at the mall.

The accused man, however, denied the allegations and told the bouncers that he was merely taking pictures on his phone. The woman further alleged that the incident occurred outside Sunrise Mall and accused the man of indecent behaviour.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users praised the woman for confronting the alleged harasser, others questioned her conduct and called for evidence.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash
Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda 'Well Done' - Watch Video
Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda 'Well Done' - Watch Video
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System
Read Also
Dhurandhar: Who Is Uzair Baloch? Karachi's Dreaded Gangster Played Football With Severed Heads In...
article-image

An X user, Nassara Khan, wrote that the woman appeared rude and said it was difficult to believe the allegation without proof. Another user stressed that CCTV footage, rather than short video clips, should determine the truth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

'Normal Insan Nahi Hoon Main': Karachi Woman Accuses Man Of Harassment At Sunrise Mall

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...

South Africa: Viral Video Shows Ceiling Collapsing At Johannesburg’s Northgate Mall In Amid Heavy...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For...

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For...