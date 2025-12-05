Dhurandhar: Who Is Uzair Baloch? Karachi's Dreaded Gangster Played Football With Severed Heads In Lyari; Know More Here

Uzair Baloch | Instagram/X/Ranveer77470

Who is playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar? And who exactly is this Pakistani criminal kingpin? Fans have been searching for answers ever since the release of the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal-starrer.

Who Is Playing Uzair Baloch In Dhurandhar?

Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch are infamous names in Pakistan’s underworld, and Dhurandhar boldly brings their stories to the big screen without holding back. Akshaye Khanna plays the character of merciless Rehman Dakait while Danish Pandor plays the character of Uzair Baloch in the movie. Before stepping into Bollywood, Danish was seen in Kitani Mohabbat Hai s Mikhail Singhania and as Agent Rajbir in Agent Raghav. He also played a key role in Chhaava, Sacred Games, 36 Days, 1920: horrors of the Heart and others.

Who Is Uzair Baloch?

Born on January 11, 1970 in Lyari, Karachi, Uzair Baloch is the son of the transporter Faiz Muhammad. Uzair started his career as a politician as an independent candidate. But, this turned for him when he lost his father in 2003, who was brutally murdered by Arshad Pappu, son of Lyari's drug lord Haji Lalu. He then joined his cousin, Rehman Dakait's gang in order to see revenge for his father's murder.

The blood game started as Uzair and Rehman went against Arshad Papppu's gang. As per the BBC's report, Uzair killed at least 198 people in between 2008 to 2013.

The Deadly Tales of Uzair Baloch

* Uzair Baloch was accused of supplying secret information to Iranian intelligence officers.

* He was accused of killing over 150 policemen and paramilitary forces.

* He allegedly killed 11 businessmen for not heeding to his ransom demands.

* Baloch reportedly had a huge cache of procured machine guns, rocket launchers and other sophisticated weapons for his gang.

* Baloch was considered so powerful and influential that he used to personally interrogate local Station House Officers, Superintendent of Police, and Deputy Superintendents of Police for their appointments or removals.

* He used to mint crores of money through his Machiavellian clout in Sindh fisheries.

* Some say his vengeful actions were so brutal that he used to get his rivals or enemies kidnapped in police vehicles and play football with their severed heads.

In 2020, Uzair was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment in Central Jail Karachi. As per the reports, he was released on bail with the help of his connections. Even if acquitted in all criminal cases, reports suggest Baloch will remain in jail until the completion of his military court sentence.