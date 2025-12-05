 Jatadhara On OTT: Where To Watch Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha's Film Online?
Jatadhara centres around Shiva (Sudheer Babu), a logical ghost hunter skeptical of spirits who experiences recurring nightmares of a child under attack; he learns that his history is connected to a potent wealth-protecting demoness (Dhana Pisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha) from an old ritual, compelling him to face the supernatural he disbelieves and reveal troubling family truths.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Jatadhara On OTT |

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha starrer in the supernatural film, 'Jatadhara' is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It was released in theatres on November 7, 2025. The movie delves into themes of greed, belief, superstition, and the conflict between science and spirituality, taking cues from the legends and lore associated with India's Padmanabhaswamy Temple. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Jatadhara all about?

Jatadhara centres on Shiva (Sudheer Babu), a logical ghost hunter skeptical of spirits who experiences recurring nightmares of a child under attack; he learns that his history is connected to a potent wealth-protecting demoness (Dhana Pisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha) from an old ritual, compelling him to face the supernatural he disbelieves and reveal troubling family truths. The narrative intertwines contemporary doubt with myth, as Shiva discovers that the demoness, aroused by avarice, demands his sacrifice, prompting him to embark on a journey to uncover his roots and battle this age-old malevolence.

article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Sudheer Babu as Shiva, Sonakshi Sinha as Dhanapisachini, Divya Khosla Kumar as Sitara, Shilpa Shirodkar as Shobha, Ravi Prakash as Vasu, Srinivas Avasarala as Manish Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar as Neelakanta Sastri, Master Naga Chaitanya, Shankar Mahasta, and Srinivas Avasarala as Manish Sharma, among others.

Makers behind the film

It is written by Venkat Kalyan and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Divya Vijay served as the creative producer; meanwhile, the dialogues were written by Sai Krishna Karne and Shyam Babu Meriga.

