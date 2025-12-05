 The Abandons On OTT: Know About Lena Headey's Latest Series Premiering On This Platform
The Abandons is a drama series that focuses on a conflict over land between two contrasting families in the ungoverned Washington Territory of 1854. The central struggle revolves around survival and dominance, examining the theme of "haves and have-nots" in a realm outside of established justice.

Friday, December 05, 2025
The Abandons | Photo Credit: Netflix

The Abandons is an action drama series created by Kurt Sutter. The series stars Lena Headey in the lead role as Fiona Nolan. It explores themes of family, survival, justice, and the conflict between the privileged and the oppressed. Fans of Western dramas with an '80s theme will likely find it engaging. The show is set to premiere on Netflix.

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Lena Headey vs. Gillian Anderson. It's matriarch against matriarch in the new western drama series THE ABANDONS. Now playing."

Plot overview

Cast and characters

The series features Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan, Nick Robinson as Elias Teller, Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness, Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller, Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness, Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness, Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason, Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle, Katelyn Wells as Samara Alderton, Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree, and Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton, among others.

Powerhouse behind The Abandons

The seven-episode series is created by Kurt Sutter. Jeff Danna has composed the music of the film. It is produced by Kurt Sutter, Emmy Grinwis, Robert Askins, Stephen Surjik, Otto Bathurst, Jon Paré, and Christopher Keyser under the banner of Sutter Ink.

