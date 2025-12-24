'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother Levels BIG Allegation Against Muhammad Yunus

Head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus | X

Dhaka: Days after Sharif Osman Hadi was shot dead in Bangladesh, the student leader's brother accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating his killing to disrupt the upcoming polls. The 32-year-old spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch movement was shot dead on December 12.

Sharif Omar Hadi, the student activist's brother, made these accusations while addressing a rally in Dhaka's Shahbagh. "You had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue," as reported by NDTV.

Omar also demanded a speedy trial of the killers so that elections could be held as per schedule. He also accused the Yunus-led government of not making any progress in the investigation. Issuing a warning to Yunus, Sharif said that if justice for his brother is not served, then he should also be forced to leave the country.

Hadi was later flown to Singapore for treatment. However, the student activist succumbed to his injuries during treatment on December 18. His death sparked massive protests in Bangladesh. Notably, Hadi had led the students' protest against the then Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Osman Hadi was a key figure of the anti-Hasina political platform Inqilab Manch and had risen to national prominence during the July 2024 student uprising. The movement ultimately culminated in the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. At the time of the attack, Hadi was campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency for the upcoming February elections.

Inqilab Manch, which gained visibility during last year’s unrest, has often been labelled a radical group and was vocal in its campaign to dismantle the Awami League’s political dominance. Despite its role in the uprising, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later disbanded the platform and barred it from contesting the national polls.