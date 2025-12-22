 Who Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi

Who Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi

Motaleb Shikder, a key member of the National Citizen Party (NCP) workers’ wing, was shot in the head near his home in the south-western city of Khulna. Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar | X

Dhaka: Days after radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, known for his anti-India stance, died after being shot, unidentified gunmen on Monday reportedly targeted a second leader linked to the country’s violent, student protests.

Motaleb Shikder, a key member of the National Citizen Party (NCP) workers’ wing, was shot in the head near his home in the south-western city of Khulna. Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“The Khulna Division head of the NCP and central coordinator of the party’s workers’ front, Motaleb Shikder, was shot a few minutes ago,” NCP joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu said in a Facebook post, as quoted by PTI.

Who is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar?

FPJ Shorts
Five Reasons Behind The Market’s Powerful Rally, Sensex & Nifty Create ₹3.5 Lakh Crore Wealth
Five Reasons Behind The Market’s Powerful Rally, Sensex & Nifty Create ₹3.5 Lakh Crore Wealth
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
Honour Killing In Karnataka: Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death
Honour Killing In Karnataka: Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death
Delhi HC Division Bench Issues Notice On 11-Year-Old's Appeal Against CM SHRI School Admission Test
Delhi HC Division Bench Issues Notice On 11-Year-Old's Appeal Against CM SHRI School Admission Test

Forty-two-year-old Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar is the Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the central organiser of its workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti.

Sikdar is known for mobilising labour groups and coordinating organisational activities at the divisional level. At the time of the attack, he was actively preparing for a labour rally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days...

Who Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...