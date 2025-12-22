Who Is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar | X

Dhaka: Days after radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, known for his anti-India stance, died after being shot, unidentified gunmen on Monday reportedly targeted a second leader linked to the country’s violent, student protests.

Motaleb Shikder, a key member of the National Citizen Party (NCP) workers’ wing, was shot in the head near his home in the south-western city of Khulna. Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“The Khulna Division head of the NCP and central coordinator of the party’s workers’ front, Motaleb Shikder, was shot a few minutes ago,” NCP joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu said in a Facebook post, as quoted by PTI.

Who is Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar?

Forty-two-year-old Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar is the Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the central organiser of its workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti.

Sikdar is known for mobilising labour groups and coordinating organisational activities at the divisional level. At the time of the attack, he was actively preparing for a labour rally.