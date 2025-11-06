 Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK Shivakumar Mourns His Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK Shivakumar Mourns His Death

Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK Shivakumar Mourns His Death

Harish Rai was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. According to several media reports, the illness had spread to his stomach, leaving his body weak and thin. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, shared a photo of Rai on X and paid his heartfelt tribute. Rai is fondly remembered as Don Rai in Om and as Chacha in KGF

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for his roles in films like Om and KGF, passed away on Thursday (November 6). He was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Rai is survived by his wife and two sons.

Rai is fondly remembered as Don Rai in Om and as Chacha in KGF. According to several media reports, the illness had spread to his stomach, leaving his body weak and thin.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, shared a photo of Rai on X and paid his heartfelt tribute.

"The passing away of Harish Roy, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti," he wrote.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Read Also
Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?
article-image

Earlier, social media influencer Gopi Gowdru visited the actor and shared a video of him appealing for financial help. In the video, Rai expressed his wish to return to acting if his health improved and revealed the high cost of his treatment.

A report in One India stated that he shared that a single injection cost Rs 3.55 lakh, and each cycle required three injections over 63 days, totaling Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle. Some patients needed 17 to 20 injections, which meant the overall treatment could reach around Rs 70 lakh.

Regarding reports of KGF star Yash extending support, had Rai clarified that he had not approached him directly. He said, "Yash has helped me before. I cannot keep asking him every time. I haven’t informed him about my health, but I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me. He is just one call away, though he is busy with his upcoming film Toxic. I’ve told my family and sons to reach out to him if anything happens to me, because I know he won’t turn away."

Read Also
Who Was Sachin Chandwade, The 25-Year-Old Marathi Actor Who Died By Suicide?
article-image

Over his career, Rai acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Some of his notable works include Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, and both parts of the KGF series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married 4 Months After Engagement On February 26 In...

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married 4 Months After Engagement On February 26 In...

TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A...

TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A...

Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK...

Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK...

Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?

Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?

Despicable Me 4 On OTT: Where To Watch This Popular Animated Film Online?

Despicable Me 4 On OTT: Where To Watch This Popular Animated Film Online?