Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK Shivakumar Mourns His Death

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for his roles in films like Om and KGF, passed away on Thursday (November 6). He was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Rai is survived by his wife and two sons.

Rai is fondly remembered as Don Rai in Om and as Chacha in KGF. According to several media reports, the illness had spread to his stomach, leaving his body weak and thin.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, shared a photo of Rai on X and paid his heartfelt tribute.

"The passing away of Harish Roy, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Earlier, social media influencer Gopi Gowdru visited the actor and shared a video of him appealing for financial help. In the video, Rai expressed his wish to return to acting if his health improved and revealed the high cost of his treatment.

A report in One India stated that he shared that a single injection cost Rs 3.55 lakh, and each cycle required three injections over 63 days, totaling Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle. Some patients needed 17 to 20 injections, which meant the overall treatment could reach around Rs 70 lakh.

Regarding reports of KGF star Yash extending support, had Rai clarified that he had not approached him directly. He said, "Yash has helped me before. I cannot keep asking him every time. I haven’t informed him about my health, but I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me. He is just one call away, though he is busy with his upcoming film Toxic. I’ve told my family and sons to reach out to him if anything happens to me, because I know he won’t turn away."

Over his career, Rai acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Some of his notable works include Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, and both parts of the KGF series.