Who Was Sachin Chandwade, The 25-Year-Old Marathi Actor Who Died By Suicide?

After Asrani and Satish Shah, one more actor from the Indian film industry has left us. We are talking about Sachin Chandwade, who reportedly died by suicide. Chandwade worked in the series Jamtara season 2 and was gearing up for the release of a Marathi film titled Asurvan.

Who Was Sachin Chandwade?

Sachin was an actor and an engineer from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. According to reports, while he was pursuing acting, he was also working at an IT Park in Pune.

He was seen in the popular series Jamtara season 2, which premiered on Netflix in September 2022.

Sachin was gearing up for the release of his Marathi film titled Asurvan, which also stars Pooja Moily and Arjyn Thakare. He had shared the motion poster of the film on October 21, 2025.

Sachin Chandwade Death Reason

Reportedly, Sachin died by suicide, and was found hanging at his house in Jalgaon’s Parola on October 23, 2025. He was rushed to a private hospital in his village, Undirkhede.

However, later when his health deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital in Dhule. The 25-year-old actor passed away on October 24 around 1:30 am.

Sachin Chandwade Fans Shocked To Know About His Death

Fans of Sachin are shocked to know about his demise. A fan commented the actor's post, "Bhai suicide kyu krliya yrr you are the best actor (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Miss you bhau (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Bhaavapoorn Shraddhaanjali Sachin Daada (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Till now, Sachin's family has not yet shared any statement about his demise.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rest in peace.