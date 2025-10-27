Bigg Boss Contestant Manisha Rani Applies Sindoor For Chhath Puja; Netizens Question If She's Married

By: Rahul M | October 27, 2025
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Manisha Rani took to her Instagram to shares a series of pictures to mark Chhath Puja celebration
In the caption, she wrote, "Yah festival Nahi emotion hai hum Bihariyon ke liye . Jai Chhathi Maiya 🙏"
In the pictures, Manish adorned a dark green-hued saree, paired with traditional gold jewels.
She was seen offering water to the sun god by the beach and perform Sandhya Arghya
While everything was festive perfect, it was Manisha's sindoor-adorned head that grabbed eyeballs since she is unmarried
Chhath Puja 2025 is being celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025
