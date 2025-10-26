 Satish Shah Death: 'Will Miss You', Salman Khan Shares Emotional Tweet For His Judwaa, Hum Saath Saath Hain Co-Star
Salman Khan and late Satish Shah worked together in movies like Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. On Sunday, Salman took to X (Twitter) to share an emotional tweet about Shah's demise.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan / Satish Shah

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, veteran actor Satish Shah passed away. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others took to social media to mourn his demise. Salman Khan, who had worked with the late actor in many films, on Sunday took to X (Twitter) to share an emotional post about Shah's death.

Salman tweeted, "Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji…" Check out the tweet below...

Salman and late the veteran actor worked together in movies like Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

article-image

Satish Shah Movies

Shah started his career in 1978 with a film titled Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. Later, he went on to star in many popular films like Umrao Jaan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hatim Tai, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Main Hoon Na, and others

Satish Shah TV Shows

He had also left a strong mark on Television with shows like Ghar Jamai, All The Best, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and others.

article-image

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Team Sings Title Song At Satish Shah Funeral

At the funeral, the team of the show, JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, Aatish Kapadia, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, and Rajesh Kumar, were seen singing the title song of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai while bidding adieu to their Indravadan Sarabhai. The video will surely make all the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fans very emotional.

