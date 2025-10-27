Aditya Pancholi Takes Indirect Dig At Anil Kapoor For Replacing Him In Tezaab, Talks About 'Power Games' In Bollywood

Actor Aditya Pancholi who recently made his debut on X (former known as Twitter), shared a post on being replaced in the 1988 film Tezaab on Monday (October 27). He also talked about politics, power games, nepotism, manipulation and favouritism in Bollywood.

While Aditya did not name Anil Kapoor or Boney Kapoor in his now-viral post, netizens are convinced that his post is an indirect dig at the brothers.

Aditya shared his throwback photo and wrote, "I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history."

The actor added, "Recently, I saw an #actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than #nepotism, favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could."

I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit . Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this.



Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they… pic.twitter.com/0GsBvsK2KG — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 27, 2025

Reacting to his post, an X user commented, "The actor you meant has always lobbied for roles and has been known to edit out other actors' parts if they were better than his. He didn't want Naseer sahab in Parinda. This is just one example of how insecure he has been throughout his career."

To this, Aditya replied, "Khuch baatein Ankahi rehne dein. 🙏"

Another user asked, "But you two eventually worked together in Musafir. Was there any animosity on set sir? There was the whole Trimurti fiasco also. And I’ve also heard he wanted to have u in Virasat. Is that also true?"

Reacting to the comment, Aditya commented, "I will write about Trimurti another time. Thanks."

"It was for sure referring to @AnilKapoor as it did not surprise. Anyway, Karma did not forget his address and not even a single cinegoer remembered that his son was an actor," commented another user.

However, a section of social media users commented that Anil Kapoor was a better fit for the role.

Released in 1988, Tezaab is a classic action-romance film directed by N Chandra, starring Anil and Madhuri in lead roles. The film became a massive hit and led Madhuri to stardom with the iconic song Ek Do Teen.

Set against the backdrop of love, revenge, and redemption, Tezaab tells the story of Mahesh (Munna) and Mohini, whose lives are torn apart by crime and circumstances. It also starred Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Annu Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever and others.