'Muslims Should Watch This Film': Emraan Hashmi On His Upcoming Movie Haq

Instagram: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam will next be seen in Haq, which is slated to release on November 7, 2025. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday. Haq is based on the famous Shah Bano case, and at the trailer launch event, Emraan revealed why Muslims should watch the film.

When Emraan was asked if he felt an added responsibility while taking up a film like Haq, as he is a Muslim, the actor said, "Main jab aise script padhta hoon, I see it as an actor aur iss film mein pehli baar mujhe jo ek musalmaan ka point of view hai woh bhi leke aana pada. Going back to the landmark case, pura desh do hisso mein batt gaya tha. Ek tha religion aur personal faith ki side pe, ek tha constitutional rights and secular rights ki taraf. But, mujhe yeh dekhna tha ki iss film mein, kya director aur writer ka point of view balance hai, unbiased hai, neutral hai? Toh uska short answer hai, 'haan'. It was very neutral."

"Jab yeh film dekhkar log bahar aayenge, I don't know unka opinion kya hoga. I know that most of them will find it extremely balanced, and ek jo chiz nikalke bahar aati hai, woh hai pro-women. It is a pro-women film. Meri community ke liye, I felt that this is from a liberal Muslim point of view. I think this is a great piece of work. Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect with it, in a very different way," he further said.

Emraan plays the role of lawyer and Shah Bano's husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan in the film.

Haq is directed by Suparn Verma who is known for helming films and OTT series like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Aatma, The Family Man, Rana Naidu, The Trial, and others.