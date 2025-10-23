They Call Him OG On OTT: Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?

They Call Him OG | Photo Credit:

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG' was released worldwide in theatres on September 25, 2025. The film has received a good response from audiences and critics, and it emerged as the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. According to the filmmakers, the movie experienced several delays due to Kalyan's political commitments, especially after he became deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

About They Call Him OG

The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Bombay has seen many storms. Only one left a scar and they call him OG! 😤." The Telugu film is available to watch in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Along with Pawan Kalayan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Bombay has seen many storms. Only one left a scar and They call him OG! 😤 pic.twitter.com/PfOzFR8YYj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 22, 2025

Plot

The film revolves around Ojas Gambheera (OG), the main character in the movie, a former gangster who was both feared and respected in the underworld before he disappeared. The story unfolds when he decides to return to Mumbai after a long absence to confront a rival crime lord, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi). The film explores whether he can settle old scores and protect what he cares about from his former enemies.

Cast and characters

The film features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, Prakash Raj as Satyanarayana Roy Nandan, Emraan Hashmi as Omkar Vardhaman Mirajkar, Sriya Reddy as Geetha, Priyanka Mohan as Dr. Kanmani, Subhalekha Sudhakar as Dharani, Rahul Ravindran as Bhadra, Arjun Das as Arjun, Harish Uthaman as Dheenanath, Vincent Asokan as David, and Shaam as Chakri, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The cinematography is done by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Thaman S has composed the music for the film.