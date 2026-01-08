Abhimanyu Singh Refutes Robbery Claims Amid Reports Of ₹1.37 Crore Theft At His House In Mumbai

Abhimanyu Singh | X (Twitter)

There were reports that Mumbai Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a major theft at actor Abhimanyu Singh’s residence, in Lokhandwala area in Andheri, Mumbai. They recovered stolen valuables worth Rs. 1.37 crore. However, the actor has denied the reports of robbery at his house.

While talking to paparazzo Viral Bhayani's team, Singh denied any such robbery at his residence. Check out the post below...

While the reports of robbery were confirmed by the officials, this looks like a case of mistaken identity.

A report in PTI stated that the accused, identified as Manoj Mohan Rathod, is from Palghar district. According to police investigations, Rathod has an extensive criminal record and he has been allegedly involved in at least 14 theft cases registered in Mumbai and surrounding regions.

The robbery took place on the night of December 29–30. Police said the intruder entered the house through a bathroom window and fled with cash along with gold, diamond and silver jewellery.

The report claims that Abhimanyu’s 82-year-old mother filed a complaint, police registered a case against an unidentified individual. However, as it is not actor Abhimanyu Singh, we wonder which Abhimanyu's house has been robbed.

Abhimanyu Singh Movies

Singh is a famous actor, and has been working in the film industry for more than two decades. He is majorly known for portraying negative roles.

He is known for his performances in movies like Gulaal, Rakta Charitra, Gabbar Singh (Telugu), Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Jazbaa, Mom, Sooryavanshi, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and others.

The actor currently has movies like Lahore 1947 and One Two Cha Cha Chaa. The latter, which also stars Nyra Banerjee, Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, and Anant V. Joshi, is slated to release on January 16, 2026.