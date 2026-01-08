Man With Criminal History Arrested For Theft At Actor Abhimanyu Singh's Mumbai Bungalow; Valuables Worth ₹1.37 Crore Recovered

Actor Abhimanyu Singh | File photo

Mumbai Police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a high-value theft at actor Abhimanyu Singh’s residence in the city and recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.37 crore, officials confirmed on Wednesday (January 7).

According to a report in PTI, the accused has been identified as Manoj Mohan Rathod, a resident of Palghar district. Police investigations revealed that Rathod has a long criminal history and is allegedly linked to at least 14 theft cases registered across Mumbai and nearby areas.

The burglary took place at Abhimanyu's bungalow in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), during the night of December 29 and 30. According to police, the thief gained entry into the house through a bathroom window and decamped with cash, gold, diamond and silver jewellery. He also reportedly took away the safe in which the valuables were stored.

Following a complaint lodged by Abhimanyu's 82-year-old mother, a case was registered against an unknown person. The police then launched a technical investigation, analysing digital and location-based inputs to trace the suspect.

After conducting surveillance for two days in a locality in Palghar, a Mumbai Police team apprehended Rathod on Tuesday (January 6). During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that some of the stolen jewellery had been handed over to a jeweller, while the rest of the items were hidden at his residence.

Based on this information, police recovered valuables collectively estimated to be worth Rs 1.37 crore. Further investigation is underway to verify Rathod’s involvement in other theft cases and to determine whether additional recoveries can be made.

Who is Abhimanyu Singh?

Abhimanyu is a versatile actor known for his intense portrayals, particularly in antagonistic and gritty roles across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Born in Bihar, he began his career in theater and television before making his film debut with Aks (2001).

His career reached a turning point with Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal (2009), where his performance as Ransa won him critical acclaim. He is also known for his films like Rakta Charitra, Ram-Leela, Sooryavanshi, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, L2: Empuraan, Devara, and more.